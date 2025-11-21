NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target Raised to $275.00 at Barclays

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from $240.00 to $275.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on NVDA. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. President Capital raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. BNP Paribas Exane lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $225.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-five have assigned a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.21.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $180.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 trillion, a PE ratio of 51.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $186.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.58. NVIDIA has a 1 year low of $86.62 and a 1 year high of $212.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.60.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $57.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.66 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 52.41%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. NVIDIA has set its Q4 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 4th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.14%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 25,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total value of $5,197,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 69,733,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,498,230,235.73. The trade was a 0.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 27,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total value of $5,758,241.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 2,828,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,182,656.26. This trade represents a 0.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,251,577 shares of company stock worth $583,143,187. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Winnow Wealth LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 169.3% in the 1st quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 404 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

