KeyCorp Begins Coverage on Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN)

Equities research analysts at KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp’s price target suggests a potential upside of 27.15% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Elanco Animal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 15th. Argus raised Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.56.

Shares of Elanco Animal Health stock opened at $21.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 353.98, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.93. Elanco Animal Health has a 1 year low of $8.02 and a 1 year high of $23.09.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06. Elanco Animal Health had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 7.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Elanco Animal Health has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.910-0.940 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.090-0.120 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 2,563.5% in the third quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 136.7% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 80.3% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 79.3% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 184.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,414 shares in the last quarter. 97.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

