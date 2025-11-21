Undeads Games Price Tops $2.17 (UDS)

Undeads Games (UDS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 21st. Over the last seven days, Undeads Games has traded 9% lower against the dollar. Undeads Games has a total market cap of $213.31 million and approximately $1.94 million worth of Undeads Games was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Undeads Games token can currently be bought for about $2.17 or 0.00002597 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Undeads Games Token Profile

Undeads Games launched on April 29th, 2024. Undeads Games’ total supply is 250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 98,465,523 tokens. Undeads Games’ official Twitter account is @undeadscom. Undeads Games’ official message board is medium.com/@undeadscom. The official website for Undeads Games is undeads.com. The Reddit community for Undeads Games is https://reddit.com/r/undeads and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Undeads Games Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Undeads Games (UDS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Undeads Games has a current supply of 250,000,000 with 76,754,627.12198426 in circulation. The last known price of Undeads Games is 2.2423993 USD and is up 1.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $1,887,414.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://undeads.com.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Undeads Games directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Undeads Games should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Undeads Games using one of the exchanges listed above.

