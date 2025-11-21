Public Storage Q1 EPS Estimate Increased by Zacks Research

Public Storage (NYSE:PSAFree Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research raised their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for shares of Public Storage in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 19th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $4.18 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $4.16. The consensus estimate for Public Storage’s current full-year earnings is $16.70 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Public Storage’s Q4 2026 earnings at $4.45 EPS and Q1 2027 earnings at $4.47 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Public Storage from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Public Storage from $309.00 to $307.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Public Storage from $324.00 to $321.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Public Storage from $340.00 to $333.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $325.38.

Public Storage Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:PSA opened at $265.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $287.47 and its 200-day moving average is $291.04. The company has a market cap of $46.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.91. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $256.60 and a 52-week high of $355.87.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSAGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $4.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.24 by $0.07. Public Storage had a net margin of 39.53% and a return on equity of 35.67%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Public Storage has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.700-17.000 EPS.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 124.61%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Public Storage

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PSA. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new position in Public Storage during the second quarter worth about $25,000. First Pacific Financial bought a new position in Public Storage during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Public Storage during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in shares of Public Storage by 111.1% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 95 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

About Public Storage

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

