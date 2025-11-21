Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Decreases Stock Holdings in Hasbro, Inc. $HAS

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH reduced its position in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 16.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 122,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,266 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $9,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Hasbro by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,464,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,374,000 after buying an additional 105,624 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Hasbro by 11.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,287,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,652,000 after acquiring an additional 227,477 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Hasbro by 7.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,422,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,499,000 after acquiring an additional 98,425 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Hasbro by 15.3% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,289,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,312,000 after acquiring an additional 170,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Hasbro by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,217,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,856,000 after purchasing an additional 27,547 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on HAS shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Hasbro from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Roth Capital set a $96.00 price target on Hasbro and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Hasbro from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hasbro

In related news, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total value of $308,960.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 17,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,320,958.48. This trade represents a 18.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Timothy J. Kilpin sold 8,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.44, for a total transaction of $696,882.08. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 44,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,607,873.44. This represents a 16.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HAS opened at $76.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.65, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.22. Hasbro, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.00 and a fifty-two week high of $82.19.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.05. Hasbro had a negative net margin of 12.81% and a positive return on equity of 82.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Hasbro Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 19th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is presently -69.83%.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

See Also

