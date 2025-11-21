Bristol Myers Squibb Company $BMY Shares Sold by Personal CFO Solutions LLC

Personal CFO Solutions LLC cut its position in Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 15.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,143 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,996 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb were worth $1,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New England Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 0.8% during the first quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,288,407 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,580,000 after buying an additional 13,959 shares during the period. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC now owns 59,183 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,740,000 after buying an additional 11,690 shares in the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc boosted its position in Bristol Myers Squibb by 60.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 85,234 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,946,000 after buying an additional 32,181 shares during the period. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 438.0% in the second quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 307,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,250,000 after acquiring an additional 250,624 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP David V. Elkins sold 56,000 shares of Bristol Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.33, for a total value of $2,650,480.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 167,379 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,048.07. This trade represents a 25.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Bristol Myers Squibb from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Daiwa America downgraded Bristol Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Bristol Myers Squibb to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.42.

Shares of NYSE:BMY opened at $45.91 on Friday. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a one year low of $42.52 and a one year high of $63.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $12.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.75 billion. Bristol Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 80.04% and a net margin of 10.58%.The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.400-6.600 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 3rd. Bristol Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is 83.78%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

