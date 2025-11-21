PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP Shares Acquired by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 7.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,151,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 281,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $548,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JSF Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group increased its position in PepsiCo by 2.9% during the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 2,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.5% in the second quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 16,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bull Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 19,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,628,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PEP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $161.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on PepsiCo from $157.00 to $151.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.95.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $146.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $199.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $145.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.36. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.60 and a fifty-two week high of $165.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.03. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.58% and a net margin of 7.82%.The business had revenue of $23.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be paid a $1.4225 dividend. This represents a $5.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 108.17%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

