Wealthspire Advisors LLC Has $1.26 Million Stock Position in Trane Technologies plc $TT

Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 17.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,873 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $1,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Trane Technologies by 1,016.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Dagco Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Elizabeth A. Elwell sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total value of $264,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 7,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,145,120. This trade represents a 7.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David S. Regnery sold 22,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total transaction of $9,223,770.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 123,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,722,330. The trade was a 15.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Price Performance

NYSE TT opened at $399.90 on Friday. Trane Technologies plc has a 1 year low of $298.15 and a 1 year high of $476.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $419.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $425.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $88.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.16.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.08. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 36.61%. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Trane Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.950-13.050 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 EPS for the current year.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on TT shares. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Trane Technologies from $467.00 to $469.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Trane Technologies from $445.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Citigroup lifted their price target on Trane Technologies from $494.00 to $513.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. UBS Group boosted their price target on Trane Technologies from $500.00 to $544.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $410.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $472.07.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

