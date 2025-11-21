Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Sells 59,909 Shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. $EXLS

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH decreased its stake in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 159,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 59,909 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in ExlService were worth $6,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of ExlService by 18,533.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 43,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 43,368 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of ExlService during the second quarter valued at about $4,901,000. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in ExlService by 281.4% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 27,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 20,497 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in ExlService in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,584,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in ExlService in the 2nd quarter valued at about $337,000. 92.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ExlService alerts:

Insider Activity at ExlService

In other news, insider Vikas Bhalla sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.76, for a total transaction of $350,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 127,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,559,532.96. This represents a 5.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on EXLS shares. Weiss Ratings cut shares of ExlService from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on ExlService from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on EXLS

ExlService Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of EXLS stock opened at $38.71 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.25 and a 200-day moving average of $43.39. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.30 and a 12-month high of $52.43. The firm has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.33, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.91.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. ExlService had a return on equity of 25.60% and a net margin of 11.91%.The business had revenue of $529.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. ExlService’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. ExlService has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.880-1.920 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

About ExlService

(Free Report)

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ExlService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExlService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.