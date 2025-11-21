Dutch Bros Inc. $BROS Shares Acquired by Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH increased its stake in shares of Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 120,039 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,530 shares during the quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Dutch Bros were worth $8,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 5,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. raised its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 0.6% in the second quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 46,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,149,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 6.6% during the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in Dutch Bros by 8.2% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 4,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. boosted its position in Dutch Bros by 5.6% during the second quarter. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. now owns 7,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dutch Bros

In related news, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 787,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.94, for a total transaction of $54,302,728.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman directly owned 975,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,218,637.14. This trade represents a 44.69% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 42.40% of the company’s stock.

Dutch Bros Price Performance

BROS stock opened at $50.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.52. Dutch Bros Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.16 and a 1 year high of $86.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.59.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Dutch Bros had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 4.04%.The firm had revenue of $423.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. Dutch Bros’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. Dutch Bros has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Dutch Bros Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on BROS. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Dutch Bros from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Dutch Bros in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Zacks Research upgraded Dutch Bros from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Dutch Bros in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $84.00 price target on Dutch Bros in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dutch Bros presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.72.

About Dutch Bros

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

