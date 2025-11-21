Handelsbanken Fonder AB Grows Stock Position in Xylem Inc. $XYL

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 768,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,564 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Xylem were worth $99,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XYL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Xylem by 2.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,697,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,841,711,000 after purchasing an additional 691,285 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Xylem by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,141,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $791,029,000 after buying an additional 136,605 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in Xylem by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,499,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $709,183,000 after buying an additional 663,191 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB grew its holdings in Xylem by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 4,366,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $564,906,000 after buying an additional 531,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in Xylem by 7.3% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 4,024,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $480,767,000 after buying an additional 274,123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Xylem alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XYL has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on Xylem from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Xylem from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Mizuho set a $160.00 price target on shares of Xylem in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Xylem from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Xylem from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xylem presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.90.

Xylem Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSE:XYL opened at $138.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $33.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.50, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $146.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.30. Xylem Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.47 and a 12-month high of $154.27.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.14. Xylem had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Xylem has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.030-5.080 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

Xylem Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 25th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.13%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 1,000 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.96, for a total value of $139,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 2,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,861.72. This trade represents a 25.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.14, for a total value of $251,838.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 16,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,499,862.50. This trade represents a 9.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 13,121 shares of company stock valued at $1,982,459 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Xylem

(Free Report)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.