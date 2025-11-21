Vanguard Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Atlassian Corporation PLC $TEAM

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Atlassian Corporation PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,430,078 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 436,541 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Atlassian worth $3,539,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the first quarter worth $327,665,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Atlassian by 145.6% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,715,287 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $354,858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,902 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Atlassian by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,694,755 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,845,114,000 after purchasing an additional 573,696 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 1,169.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 600,149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,998,000 after purchasing an additional 552,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,919,172 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $407,267,000 after purchasing an additional 545,778 shares in the last quarter. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TEAM shares. Zacks Research upgraded Atlassian from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Atlassian from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Bank of America started coverage on Atlassian in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Atlassian in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Atlassian in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $240.00.

In other news, CRO Brian Duffy sold 1,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.46, for a total transaction of $286,072.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive directly owned 126,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,658,998.56. The trade was a 1.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.63, for a total value of $1,131,583.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 214,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,684,350.60. This trade represents a 3.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 4,497 shares of company stock valued at $742,375 and have sold 581,181 shares valued at $94,142,284. 36.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TEAM opened at $144.04 on Friday. Atlassian Corporation PLC has a 1 year low of $143.39 and a 1 year high of $326.00. The company has a market cap of $37.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -202.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 34.74 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $159.11 and a 200-day moving average of $182.32.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 3.38% and a negative return on equity of 7.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Atlassian has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Atlassian Corporation PLC will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

