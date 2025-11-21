Journey Strategic Wealth LLC Increases Position in Deere & Company $DE

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 34.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 669 shares during the quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Southland Equity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 3.9% in the second quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Vivid Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vivid Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 3.0% in the second quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management now owns 676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Prairie Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Deere & Company by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prairie Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Deere & Company Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSE:DE opened at $476.84 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $465.99 and its 200 day moving average is $490.78. The stock has a market cap of $128.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.04. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $403.01 and a 52-week high of $533.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 33.87%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DE. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $542.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Research lowered Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $487.00 to $521.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Deere & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $519.85.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Deere & Company

Deere & Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.