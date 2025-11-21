Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN) Given New $15.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN – Free Report) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $47.00 to $15.00 in a research note published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

BHVN has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on Biohaven from $19.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Bank of America cut shares of Biohaven from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Biohaven from $50.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Biohaven from $28.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Biohaven in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.36.

Get Biohaven alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BHVN

Biohaven Stock Up 1.4%

BHVN opened at $9.59 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.86. Biohaven has a 52 week low of $7.48 and a 52 week high of $47.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 1.10.

Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.91) by $0.27. As a group, research analysts expect that Biohaven will post -8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Biohaven news, CEO Vlad Coric acquired 666,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.50 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,995.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,195,275 shares in the company, valued at $8,964,562.50. This represents a 126.12% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory Bailey bought 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.50 per share, with a total value of $3,000,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 2,020,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,150,532.50. This represents a 24.69% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 4,416,999 shares of company stock valued at $33,144,833. Company insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Biohaven by 834.4% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,265,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,157 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Biohaven during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $12,735,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Biohaven by 1,172.9% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 901,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,666,000 after acquiring an additional 830,457 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Biohaven by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,802,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,548,000 after purchasing an additional 762,000 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in Biohaven by 986.0% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 799,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,002,000 after purchasing an additional 725,969 shares in the last quarter. 88.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Biohaven

(Get Free Report)

Biohaven Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for immunology, neuroscience, and oncology worldwide. The company's pipeline products include Troriluzole, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500 that blocks glutamate signaling mediated by post-synaptic NMDA receptors; Taldefgrobep Alfa, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy and obesity; BHV-7000, a candidate in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of focal and generalized epilepsy, bipolar disorder, and major depressive disorder; BHV-2100 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of migraines and neuropathic pain; and BHV-8000, a product candidate in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of early Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease, sclerosis, and amyloid-related imaging abnormalities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Biohaven Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biohaven and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.