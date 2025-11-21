SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. $SITE Stock Holdings Boosted by Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH increased its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned approximately 0.18% of SiteOne Landscape Supply worth $9,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 61.2% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the first quarter worth $38,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 36.6% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period.

Get SiteOne Landscape Supply alerts:

SiteOne Landscape Supply Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SITE opened at $125.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.14. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a one year low of $101.25 and a one year high of $160.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $126.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.45. The company has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SiteOne Landscape Supply ( NYSE:SITE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.09. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 2.98%.The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $158.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Research cut SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SiteOne Landscape Supply presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.10.

Get Our Latest Report on SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

(Free Report)

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides irrigation products, including controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, irrigation pipes, micro irrigation, and drip products; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species and cultivars; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.