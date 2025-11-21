Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Purchases 77,720 Shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. $CTRE

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH lifted its position in shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Free Report) by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 306,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,720 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned about 0.15% of CareTrust REIT worth $9,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 109.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in CareTrust REIT in the first quarter valued at $58,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in CareTrust REIT by 1,328.3% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 801.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 2,940 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on CareTrust REIT from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of CareTrust REIT from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Raymond James Financial set a $39.00 target price on shares of CareTrust REIT and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on CareTrust REIT in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on CareTrust REIT from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.78.

CareTrust REIT Stock Performance

CTRE opened at $36.18 on Friday. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.79 and a 1-year high of $37.60. The company has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.80, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.40.

CareTrust REIT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

CareTrust REIT Company Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc’s (CareTrust REIT or the Company) primary business consists of acquiring, financing, developing and owning real property to be leased to third-party tenants in the healthcare sector. As of March 31, 2024, the Company owned directly or through a joint venture and leased to independent operators, 228 skilled nursing facilities (SNFs), multi-service campuses, assisted living facilities (ALFs) and independent living facilities (ILFs) consisting of 24,189 operational beds and units located in 29 states with the highest concentration of properties by rental income located in California and Texas.

