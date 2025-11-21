Journey Strategic Wealth LLC Sells 1,601 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF $SPLG

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC cut its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,601 shares during the quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Consolidated Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 6,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 35,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 21,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 6,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter.

SPLG opened at $77.96 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $56.67 and a 12 month high of $81.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.71. The company has a market cap of $92.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 1.00.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

