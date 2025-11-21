Tiptree Advisors LLC Acquires 3,500 Shares of Microsoft Corporation $MSFT

Tiptree Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,100 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 8.2% of Tiptree Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Tiptree Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $10,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Newton One Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Newton One Investments LLC now owns 75 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Bulwark Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Westend Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 386.7% during the second quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 155.7% in the first quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 156 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 71.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 38,500 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $518.64, for a total value of $19,967,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 461,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $239,402,668.08. The trade was a 7.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 149,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.78, for a total transaction of $75,315,699.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 790,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $399,206,272.56. This represents a 15.87% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Microsoft from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Arete lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $700.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $630.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $637.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $634.33.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $478.43 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $513.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $498.12. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.02. Microsoft Corporation has a 1-year low of $344.79 and a 1-year high of $555.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The software giant reported $4.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $77.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.49 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 35.71%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.30 earnings per share. Microsoft has set its Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts predict that Microsoft Corporation will post 13.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 20th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 25.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

