Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Acquires 1,806 Shares of NiSource, Inc $NI

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH boosted its holdings in NiSource, Inc (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 198,641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,806 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in NiSource were worth $8,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in NiSource by 5.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,844,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,439,236,000 after acquiring an additional 3,050,420 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NiSource by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,020,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $962,997,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650,827 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NiSource by 88.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,535,924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $221,935,000 after buying an additional 2,605,923 shares during the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NiSource in the first quarter valued at about $98,682,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new position in NiSource during the first quarter valued at about $71,839,000. 91.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE NI opened at $42.41 on Friday. NiSource, Inc has a one year low of $35.36 and a one year high of $44.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $20.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.73 and its 200-day moving average is $41.27.

NiSource ( NYSE:NI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $983.25 million. NiSource had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 8.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. NiSource has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.020-2.07 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 1.870-1.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NiSource, Inc will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NI. Barclays upped their target price on NiSource from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Zacks Research raised shares of NiSource to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of NiSource from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of NiSource to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.78.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 3.3 million customers through approximately 55,000 miles of distribution main pipeline and the associated individual customer service lines; and 1,000 miles of transmission main pipeline in northern Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

