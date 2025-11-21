Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Has $8.33 Million Stock Holdings in Molson Coors Beverage Company $TAP

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH cut its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage Company (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 173,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,139 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $8,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 414.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,987,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,960,000 after buying an additional 1,600,748 shares during the period. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al acquired a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,377,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 20.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,503,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,144,000 after acquiring an additional 750,388 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 72.4% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,380,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,024,000 after purchasing an additional 579,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 24.2% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,797,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,265,000 after purchasing an additional 544,353 shares in the last quarter. 78.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TAP opened at $45.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.95. Molson Coors Beverage Company has a 52 week low of $42.94 and a 52 week high of $64.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.36.

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.05). Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 7.81%.The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Molson Coors Beverage has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.360-5.360 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage Company will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.1%. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is presently -17.60%.

In other Molson Coors Beverage news, Director Andrew Thomas Molson bought 7,500 shares of Molson Coors Beverage stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.79 per share, for a total transaction of $350,925.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 22,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,059,980.66. The trade was a 49.49% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David S. Coors acquired 2,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.47 per share, for a total transaction of $99,835.15. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 30,586 shares in the company, valued at $1,360,159.42. This represents a 7.92% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TAP shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $67.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (down from $67.00) on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Molson Coors Beverage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.37.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

