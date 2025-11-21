VeraBank N.A. Buys 3,102 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

VeraBank N.A. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,102 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 1.4% of VeraBank N.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. VeraBank N.A.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $6,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. University of Illinois Foundation bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Ryan Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 212.0% during the second quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.94, for a total transaction of $2,830,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 82,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,492,753.58. This trade represents a 10.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robin Leopold sold 966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.92, for a total transaction of $301,314.72. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 58,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,240,769.68. The trade was a 1.63% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on JPM shares. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $309.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $310.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $326.38.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on JPM

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

NYSE JPM opened at $298.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $813.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.14. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $202.16 and a 1-year high of $322.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $307.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $290.88.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.83 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $47.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.42 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 20.90%.JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 6th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 29.72%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.