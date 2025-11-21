Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Kura Oncology (KURA)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Kura Oncology (NASDAQ: KURA):

11/14/2025 – Kura Oncology had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $38.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $36.00.

11/14/2025 – Kura Oncology had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock.

11/14/2025 – Kura Oncology had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $14.00 to $16.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/5/2025 – Kura Oncology was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/20/2025 – Kura Oncology had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $36.00 price target on the stock.

10/20/2025 – Kura Oncology had its “market outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock.

10/20/2025 – Kura Oncology had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock.

10/8/2025 – Kura Oncology had its “sell (d-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

10/7/2025 – Kura Oncology was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

9/30/2025 – Kura Oncology had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock.

9/27/2025 – Kura Oncology had its “sell (d-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

Insider Transactions at Kura Oncology

In other news, insider Mollie Leoni sold 15,485 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total transaction of $173,122.30. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 225,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,520,575.72. This represents a 6.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Teresa Brophy Bair sold 8,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.94, for a total value of $78,716.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 148,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,323,504.42. The trade was a 5.61% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 122,675 shares of company stock worth $1,196,657. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. The company’s pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of the menin-KMT2A interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable farnesyl transferase inhibitor combination with alpelisib for patients with PIK3CA-dependent HNSCC; and KO-2806, a farnesyl transferase inhibitor for the treatment of solid tumors.

