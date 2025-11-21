B. Riley Has Negative Outlook for BitFuFu FY2026 Earnings

BitFuFu Inc. (NASDAQ:FUFU – Free Report) – Analysts at B. Riley reduced their FY2026 EPS estimates for BitFuFu in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 18th. B. Riley analyst N. Giles now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.55. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for BitFuFu’s current full-year earnings is $0.17 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for BitFuFu’s FY2027 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

BitFuFu (NASDAQ:FUFU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $180.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.17 million. BitFuFu had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 13.57%.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of BitFuFu in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of BitFuFu in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research raised BitFuFu from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on BitFuFu in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.13.

BitFuFu Price Performance

BitFuFu stock opened at $2.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $437.84 million, a P/E ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.55 and a 200-day moving average of $3.59. BitFuFu has a 52 week low of $2.62 and a 52 week high of $6.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BitFuFu

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUFU. Vident Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of BitFuFu in the 1st quarter worth $905,000. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. bought a new position in BitFuFu in the 2nd quarter valued at about $142,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in BitFuFu during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in BitFuFu by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 247,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after buying an additional 83,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in BitFuFu during the 2nd quarter worth $321,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.26% of the company’s stock.

BitFuFu Company Profile

BitFuFu Inc provides digital asset mining and cloud-mining services in Singapore. It also offers miner rental, and miner hosting and sales services to institutional customers and individual digital asset enthusiasts. The company is based in Singapore, Singapore.

