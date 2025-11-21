Western Asset Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:WDI) Plans $0.15 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:WDI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 10th will be given a dividend of 0.1485 per share on Friday, December 19th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 10th.

Western Asset Diversified Income Fund Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of NYSE WDI opened at $14.13 on Friday. Western Asset Diversified Income Fund has a 1 year low of $12.44 and a 1 year high of $15.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.78.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Diversified Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Diversified Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.