Q3 Earnings Forecast for Enhabit Issued By Leerink Partnrs

Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Leerink Partnrs raised their Q3 2026 earnings estimates for shares of Enhabit in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 18th. Leerink Partnrs analyst W. Mayo now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.11. The consensus estimate for Enhabit’s current full-year earnings is $0.22 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Enhabit’s Q4 2026 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2029 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. Enhabit had a negative net margin of 1.14% and a positive return on equity of 3.91%. The company had revenue of $263.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.08 million. Enhabit has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.500-0.560 EPS.

EHAB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Enhabit from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Enhabit in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enhabit has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

Enhabit stock opened at $8.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $409.69 million, a P/E ratio of -32.38 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. Enhabit has a fifty-two week low of $6.47 and a fifty-two week high of $10.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.39.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EHAB. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Enhabit by 337.5% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,018 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of Enhabit in the third quarter worth $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Enhabit by 82.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,059 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Enhabit by 523.1% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 4,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Enhabit by 110,987.5% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 8,879 shares in the last quarter.

Enhabit, Inc provides home health and hospice services in the United States. Its home health services include patient education, pain management, wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pharmaceutical administration, and skilled observation and assessment services; practices to treat chronic diseases and conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, arthritis, Alzheimer's disease, low vision, spinal stenosis, Parkinson's disease, osteoporosis, complex wound care and chronic pain, along with disease-specific plans for patients with diabetes, congestive heart failure, post-orthopedic surgery, or injury and respiratory diseases; and physical, occupational and speech therapists provide therapy services.

