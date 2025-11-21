FY2026 Earnings Forecast for TSE:SRU Issued By Desjardins

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Desjardins lowered their FY2026 earnings estimates for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 18th. Desjardins analyst L. Kalmar now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.20 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.21.
SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst Price Performance
SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- Wall Street Sees a Winner in Take-Two Stock. Should You?
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- Datavault AI Just Raised Guidance by 400%—Are You Paying Attention?
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- Peter Thiel Dumps NVIDIA and Slashes Tesla Stake—Is the AI Bubble About to Pop?
Receive News & Ratings for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.