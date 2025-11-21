CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) Price Target Raised to C$13.00 at National Bankshares

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU – Free Report) had its price objective raised by National Bankshares from C$10.50 to C$13.00 in a research report report published on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CEU has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Raymond James Financial downgraded shares of CES Energy Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$9.50 to C$10.25 in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CES Energy Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$10.71.

Get CES Energy Solutions alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CES Energy Solutions

CES Energy Solutions Stock Up 0.6%

CEU opened at C$11.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.66. CES Energy Solutions has a twelve month low of C$5.59 and a twelve month high of C$12.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.26, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$9.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$7.93.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.18 EPS for the quarter. CES Energy Solutions had a return on equity of 27.61% and a net margin of 8.62%.The business had revenue of C$623.22 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that CES Energy Solutions will post 0.8600646 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CES Energy Solutions

(Get Free Report)

CES Energy Solutions Corp provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the lifecycle of the oilfield. This includes solutions at drill-bit, at point of completion and stimulation, at wellhead and pump-jack, and to the pipeline and midstream market. Its geographical segments are the United States and Canada, of which the majority of its revenue comes from the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CES Energy Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CES Energy Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.