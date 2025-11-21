Zacks Research Has Pessimistic Outlook of RSG Q4 Earnings

Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q4 2025 earnings estimates for Republic Services in a report issued on Thursday, November 20th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $1.62 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.72. The consensus estimate for Republic Services’ current full-year earnings is $6.86 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Republic Services’ Q2 2026 earnings at $1.83 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.87 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.87 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $7.26 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $1.82 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $2.00 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $2.01 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $7.88 EPS.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 12.97%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.81 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Friday, September 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $248.00 target price on shares of Republic Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Republic Services from $250.00 to $246.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Republic Services from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Republic Services from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.91.

NYSE RSG opened at $218.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Republic Services has a 52 week low of $199.43 and a 52 week high of $258.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $219.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $234.21. The company has a market cap of $67.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.57.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 2nd. Republic Services’s payout ratio is presently 37.20%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Republic Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $690,313,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services in the 1st quarter worth about $198,685,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Republic Services by 7,683.2% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 739,792 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $169,768,000 after buying an additional 730,287 shares during the period. M&G PLC raised its position in Republic Services by 113.0% in the second quarter. M&G PLC now owns 1,164,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $287,670,000 after acquiring an additional 617,939 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its stake in Republic Services by 380.1% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 667,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $153,202,000 after acquiring an additional 528,540 shares during the last quarter. 57.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

