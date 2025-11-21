Neo Ivy Capital Management Invests $2.91 Million in Tidewater Inc. $TDW

Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 63,081 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,910,000. Tidewater comprises about 0.9% of Neo Ivy Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Neo Ivy Capital Management owned about 0.13% of Tidewater as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Tidewater by 2,321.4% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 678 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Tidewater by 4,245.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 869 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in Tidewater by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Tidewater by 83.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 927 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in shares of Tidewater during the first quarter worth $40,000. 95.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Fearnley Fonds upgraded Tidewater to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Zacks Research lowered Tidewater from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Tidewater in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Tidewater from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Dnb Nor Markets lowered shares of Tidewater from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.33.

Tidewater Stock Down 6.4%

TDW stock opened at $52.38 on Friday. Tidewater Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.17 and a fifty-two week high of $64.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $341.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.84 million. Tidewater had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. Tidewater has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Tidewater Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tidewater declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, August 4th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 21.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Tidewater Company Profile

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore support vessels and marine support services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore oil and gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

