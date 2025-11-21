Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. Has $3.34 Million Position in iShares MSCI Poland ETF $EPOL

Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Poland ETF (NYSEARCA:EPOL – Free Report) by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,580 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,100 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Poland ETF makes up about 2.9% of Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.67% of iShares MSCI Poland ETF worth $3,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Poland ETF by 6,968.6% in the 2nd quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 209,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,421,000 after acquiring an additional 206,062 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Poland ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,922,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Poland ETF during the 1st quarter worth $2,863,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Poland ETF by 12,623.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 87,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,462,000 after buying an additional 87,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Poland ETF by 140.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 132,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,275,000 after buying an additional 77,440 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Poland ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA EPOL opened at $32.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $423.28 million, a PE ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.22. iShares MSCI Poland ETF has a 52-week low of $20.71 and a 52-week high of $35.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.11.

iShares MSCI Poland ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Poland ETF (EPOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Poland IMI 25-50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the broader Polish equity market. EPOL was launched on May 25, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

