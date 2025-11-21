Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL is Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s 6th Largest Position

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,863,117 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 197,761 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 2.2% of Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,795,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Mystic Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,454 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,400,000 after buying an additional 1,791 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 88,187 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,637,000 after acquiring an additional 13,371 shares in the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 7,646 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Moment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 9.3% during the second quarter. Moment Partners LLC now owns 5,896 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Welch Group LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 4.0% in the second quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 64,262 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467 shares during the period. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Stock Down 1.1%

GOOGL stock opened at $289.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.53 and a 1-year high of $306.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $261.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $212.12.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.58. Alphabet had a return on equity of 36.08% and a net margin of 32.23%.The company had revenue of $102.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.90 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 8th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is presently 8.28%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 17,816 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.42, for a total transaction of $4,408,034.72. Following the transaction, the insider owned 42,985 shares in the company, valued at $10,635,348.70. This represents a 29.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.05, for a total transaction of $694,638.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 14,516 shares in the company, valued at $3,629,725.80. This represents a 16.06% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 192,674 shares of company stock valued at $48,454,423 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $315.00 target price (up from $250.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Moffett Nathanson raised their price objective on Alphabet from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. New Street Research boosted their target price on Alphabet from $275.00 to $295.00 in a report on Friday, October 24th. Westpark Capital increased their target price on Alphabet from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Alphabet from $265.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on GOOGL

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.