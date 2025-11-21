Zacks Research Forecasts Weaker Earnings for UFP Industries

UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lowered their Q4 2025 EPS estimates for UFP Industries in a report issued on Wednesday, November 19th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $1.02 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.25. Zacks Research has a “Strong Sell” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for UFP Industries’ current full-year earnings is $7.08 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for UFP Industries’ Q1 2026 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.12 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $5.61 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $6.28 EPS.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.08). UFP Industries had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on UFPI. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of UFP Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of UFP Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $95.00 target price on shares of UFP Industries and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.50.

UFP Industries Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:UFPI opened at $89.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. UFP Industries has a 52 week low of $87.11 and a 52 week high of $141.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.78.

Institutional Trading of UFP Industries

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morningstar Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in UFP Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $857,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 2,951.5% during the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 27,132 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after acquiring an additional 5,852 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in UFP Industries by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 90,863 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,495,000 after purchasing an additional 17,275 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in UFP Industries by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 49,393 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,618,000 after purchasing an additional 10,869 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

UFP Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.88%.

About UFP Industries

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

