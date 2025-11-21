Infomedia Ltd (ASX:IFM) Plans Interim Dividend of $0.03

Infomedia Ltd (ASX:IFM – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, November 20th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 27th will be given a dividend of 0.029 per share on Thursday, November 27th. This represents a yield of 171.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, November 23rd.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.21. The firm has a market cap of $537.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.78.

About Infomedia

Infomedia Ltd, a technology company, develops and supplies electronic parts catalogues, service quoting software, and e-commerce solutions for the automotive industry worldwide. The company offers parts solutions, including Microcat EPC, an electronic parts catalogue; Microcat PartsBridge, a parts ordering system that connects dealers with body shops to sell OE collision parts; Microcat Market, a parts ordering system that connects dealers with repair shops to sell OE mechanical parts; Microcat CRM, an online CRM for wholesale parts; and Microcat Messenger, an instant messaging tool.

