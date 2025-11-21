Q2 Earnings Estimate for BJRI Issued By William Blair

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair issued their Q2 2026 EPS estimates for BJ’s Restaurants in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 20th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia forecasts that the restaurant operator will earn $0.96 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for BJ’s Restaurants’ current full-year earnings is $1.50 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for BJ’s Restaurants’ Q4 2026 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.27 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.76 EPS.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $330.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.86 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share.

BJRI has been the topic of several other research reports. Mizuho upgraded shares of BJ’s Restaurants to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.75.

NASDAQ:BJRI opened at $33.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $715.21 million, a PE ratio of 28.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.22. BJ’s Restaurants has a 12 month low of $28.46 and a 12 month high of $47.02.

BJ’s Restaurants announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, October 30th that permits the company to repurchase $75.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to buy up to 11.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, VP Alex Puchner sold 1,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.06, for a total transaction of $62,023.26. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 10,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $361,785.32. This represents a 14.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 58.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 54,284 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 20,024 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 1,618.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,031 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 419.4% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 128,691 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,929,000 after buying an additional 103,914 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BJ’s Restaurants during the third quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 137.5% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 52,064 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,590,000 after buying an additional 30,144 shares during the period. 99.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts under brand name Pizookie. The company was formerly known as Chicago Pizza & Brewery, Inc and changed its name to BJ’s Restaurants, Inc in August 2004.

