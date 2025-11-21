Journey Strategic Wealth LLC Increases Stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF $MOAT

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC increased its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 162,111 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares during the period. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF makes up 0.5% of Journey Strategic Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC owned about 0.12% of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF worth $15,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Iams Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Iams Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 2,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. boosted its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. now owns 40,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,765,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:MOAT opened at $97.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a PE ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $100.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.34. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 12 month low of $75.43 and a 12 month high of $99.41.

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

