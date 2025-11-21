Vanguard Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated $TDY

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,841,524 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 123,229 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Teledyne Technologies worth $2,992,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TDY. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 10.9% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,459,422 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $726,369,000 after purchasing an additional 143,062 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,242,610 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $635,107,000 after buying an additional 28,461 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,102,795 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $548,872,000 after buying an additional 73,009 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 640,572 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $318,819,000 after purchasing an additional 232,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 539,364 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $268,447,000 after acquiring an additional 2,490 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TDY stock opened at $484.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $546.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $529.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $419.00 and a 52 week high of $595.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.74 billion, a PE ratio of 28.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.12.

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.47 by $0.10. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Teledyne Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.450-21.600 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 5.730-5.880 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 21.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TDY. Barclays reduced their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $606.00 to $584.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $626.00 to $645.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $580.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $585.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $585.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $606.29.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

