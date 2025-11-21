The Trade Desk $TTD Shares Acquired by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,554,852 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 317,107 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.09% of Trade Desk worth $3,207,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTD. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Trade Desk by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 2,480 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Trade Desk by 25.8% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 2,595 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 254.3% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 343,899 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,819,000 after buying an additional 246,844 shares during the period. Finally, Choreo LLC boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 10.1% during the first quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 21,901 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after buying an additional 2,002 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk stock opened at $38.35 on Friday. The Trade Desk has a 52-week low of $38.28 and a 52-week high of $141.53. The firm has a market cap of $18.55 billion, a PE ratio of 44.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.93.

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $739.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $719.11 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 15.72%.The company’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. Trade Desk has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trade Desk declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, November 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to purchase up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Trade Desk news, Director Andrea Lee Cunningham sold 1,403 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $67,624.60. Following the sale, the director owned 5,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $242,687. This trade represents a 21.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TTD. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Friday, November 7th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $80.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Trade Desk from $115.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target (up from $80.00) on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Trade Desk from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.33.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

