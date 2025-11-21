IDACORP, Inc. $IDA Shares Purchased by Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH grew its stake in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,899 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned about 0.13% of IDACORP worth $7,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Thomas Story & Son LLC increased its position in shares of IDACORP by 23.4% during the second quarter. Thomas Story & Son LLC now owns 44,231 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,106,000 after purchasing an additional 8,393 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in IDACORP by 10.7% during the second quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 321,537 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,121,000 after purchasing an additional 31,204 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of IDACORP by 3.2% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,391 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of IDACORP by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,247 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 119,104 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $13,751,000 after acquiring an additional 17,137 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IDA shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of IDACORP in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of IDACORP from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of IDACORP from $129.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded IDACORP to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, BTIG Research raised IDACORP to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IDACORP presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.88.

IDA stock opened at $126.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $130.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.42. IDACORP, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.74 and a 12 month high of $138.03. The company has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The energy company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $524.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $663.09 million. IDACORP had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 9.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. IDACORP has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.800-5.900 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 5th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 5th. This is a positive change from IDACORP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.48%.

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

