MAI Capital Management Buys 25,086 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCSH

MAI Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 991,382 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,086 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management owned about 0.23% of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $78,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 786,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,504,000 after acquiring an additional 11,617 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 154,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,314,000 after purchasing an additional 7,566 shares in the last quarter. Virtus Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Virtus Family Office LLC now owns 46,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,662,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Mustard Seed Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mustard Seed Financial LLC now owns 115,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,171,000 after purchasing an additional 11,284 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 48,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,835,000 after purchasing an additional 4,683 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of VCSH stock opened at $79.74 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $77.58 and a 52 week high of $80.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $79.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.42.
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF
The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.
