Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Grows Position in Verint Systems Inc. $VRNT

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH boosted its position in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 387,809 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,910 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned approximately 0.64% of Verint Systems worth $7,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verint Systems by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,819,401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $139,576,000 after purchasing an additional 55,918 shares during the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. increased its stake in Verint Systems by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,468,603 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,557,000 after buying an additional 718,000 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in Verint Systems by 148.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,175,147 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,826,000 after buying an additional 1,299,085 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Verint Systems by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,589,770 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,377,000 after buying an additional 93,118 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Verint Systems by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,554,113 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,573,000 after acquiring an additional 7,797 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $20.50 price target (down previously from $29.00) on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Rosenblatt Securities cut Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $20.50 in a report on Monday, August 25th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wedbush downgraded Verint Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.33.

Verint Systems Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ VRNT opened at $20.17 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.41, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.52. Verint Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.15 and a 12 month high of $34.80.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 2nd. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $165.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.43 million. Verint Systems had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

About Verint Systems

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers forecasting and scheduling, channels and routing, knowledge management, fraud and security solutions, quality and compliance, analytics and insights, real-time assistance, self-services, financial compliance, and voice pf the consumer solutions.

