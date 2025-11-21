TransUnion $TRU Shares Acquired by Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH boosted its stake in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,802 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,499 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $7,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of TransUnion by 1.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 712,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,163,000 after buying an additional 12,372 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in TransUnion by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 58,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,827,000 after acquiring an additional 3,869 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in TransUnion by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 139,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,555,000 after acquiring an additional 23,915 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in TransUnion in the 1st quarter valued at about $13,810,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in TransUnion during the first quarter worth about $1,245,000.

TransUnion Trading Down 1.5%

TRU opened at $80.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. TransUnion has a 52 week low of $66.38 and a 52 week high of $103.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.92. The firm has a market cap of $15.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.71.

TransUnion Dividend Announcement

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. TransUnion had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 16.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. TransUnion’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. TransUnion has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.970-1.02 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 4.190-4.250 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that TransUnion will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling at TransUnion

In related news, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 5,337 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $480,383.37. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 23,011 shares in the company, valued at $2,071,220.11. This trade represents a 18.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer A. Williams sold 755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.46, for a total transaction of $66,787.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 5,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,425.86. The trade was a 11.71% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,337 shares of company stock worth $818,810. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of TransUnion to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $103.00 price target on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Friday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on TransUnion from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird set a $125.00 price objective on TransUnion in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group set a $90.00 target price on TransUnion and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.08.

TransUnion Profile

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

