MAI Capital Management Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF $VUG

MAI Capital Management reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $45,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,131.2% in the first quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 69,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,621,000 after acquiring an additional 63,481 shares during the period. Fund Evaluation Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,594,000. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC now owns 12,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,451,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,092,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC now owns 220,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,906,000 after purchasing an additional 27,438 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VUG stock opened at $467.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $189.56 billion, a PE ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $316.14 and a 52-week high of $505.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $483.57 and its 200 day moving average is $452.86.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

