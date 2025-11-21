SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF $SPDW Shares Sold by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management lowered its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 805,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,517 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management owned approximately 0.12% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $32,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPDW. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1,427.5% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 78.2% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 331.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDW opened at $42.01 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.41. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $32.30 and a 1 year high of $44.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.88.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.