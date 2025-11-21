Wealthspire Advisors LLC Grows Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. $AEP

Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,258 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its position in American Electric Power by 2.3% during the second quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 4,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Eagle Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 5,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in American Electric Power by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Advantage Trust Co increased its stake in American Electric Power by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advantage Trust Co now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 1.9% during the second quarter. Taylor Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power stock opened at $120.90 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $116.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.89. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.91 and a 52 week high of $124.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.62, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.01). American Electric Power had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. American Electric Power has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.850-5.95 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This is an increase from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 10th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 55.39%.

In other American Electric Power news, EVP Kelly J. Ferneau sold 1,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $112,672.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 5,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $635,712. The trade was a 15.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.65, for a total value of $543,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 40,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,443,567.70. This trade represents a 10.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,006 shares of company stock worth $1,851,422. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AEP has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho upped their target price on American Electric Power from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $108.50 to $124.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen started coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TD Cowen upgraded American Electric Power to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on American Electric Power from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.85.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

