Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Buys 12,837 Shares of CAVA Group, Inc. $CAVA

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH lifted its position in CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Free Report) by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,401 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,837 shares during the quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in CAVA Group were worth $7,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tsfg LLC grew its position in CAVA Group by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of CAVA Group by 0.4% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 34,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,893,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in CAVA Group by 60.9% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CAVA Group by 5.1% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in CAVA Group by 2.2% in the second quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CAVA shares. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of CAVA Group from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird set a $95.00 target price on shares of CAVA Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of CAVA Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $75.00 price target on shares of CAVA Group in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CAVA Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CAVA Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.75.

CAVA Group Price Performance

CAVA Group stock opened at $43.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.54, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 2.47. CAVA Group, Inc. has a one year low of $43.41 and a one year high of $153.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.27.

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $292.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.88 million. CAVA Group had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 12.14%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that CAVA Group, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CAVA Group

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

