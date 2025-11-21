Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Acquires 32,576 Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. $MTSI

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH grew its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Free Report) by 99.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 32,576 shares during the quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions were worth $9,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MTSI. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 174.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Maseco LLP bought a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 49.7% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 44.0% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 347 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

Get MACOM Technology Solutions alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, major shareholder Susan Ocampo sold 150,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.43, for a total transaction of $19,920,650.32. Following the sale, the insider owned 3,584,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $474,711,359.03. The trade was a 4.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,792,390 shares of company stock valued at $250,802,590. 16.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MACOM Technology Solutions Trading Down 3.8%

Shares of MTSI opened at $155.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -153.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.52. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.00 and a fifty-two week high of $179.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $141.49 and a 200 day moving average of $134.21.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $261.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.16 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a negative net margin of 7.71% and a positive return on equity of 14.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. MACOM Technology Solutions has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.980-1.020 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on MTSI. Benchmark increased their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research raised shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.44.

View Our Latest Analysis on MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.