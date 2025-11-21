Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Buys 108,283 Shares of Karman Holdings Inc. $KRMN

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH grew its stake in shares of Karman Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KRMN – Free Report) by 144.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 183,241 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 108,283 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Karman were worth $9,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KRMN. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey bought a new position in Karman during the second quarter valued at about $504,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Karman by 69.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 400,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,186,000 after purchasing an additional 164,207 shares in the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Karman during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,996,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Karman during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,363,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Karman in the second quarter valued at $95,000.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Michael Willis sold 115,000 shares of Karman stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.63, for a total value of $6,742,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 859,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,404,738.67. The trade was a 11.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Stephanie Sawhill sold 62,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.93, for a total value of $3,963,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 504,939 shares in the company, valued at $32,280,750.27. The trade was a 10.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 251,000 shares of company stock worth $15,419,170.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on KRMN. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Karman in a research note on Friday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James Financial began coverage on shares of Karman in a research report on Friday, September 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Karman from $93.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Karman from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Karman in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.17.

Karman Stock Down 3.0%

Shares of NYSE:KRMN opened at $59.12 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.81 and its 200-day moving average is $56.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.86. Karman Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.02 and a 52 week high of $88.82. The company has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion and a PE ratio of 236.48.

Karman (NYSE:KRMN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. The business had revenue of $121.79 million during the quarter. Karman had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 11.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.04 EPS.

About Karman

We specialize in the upfront design, testing, manufacturing, and sale of mission-critical systems for existing and emerging missile and defense, and space programs. Our integrated payload protection, propulsion, and interstage system solutions are deployed across a wide variety of existing and emerging programs supporting important Department of Defense (“DoD”) and space sector initiatives.

