Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.600-1070.000 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.880. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.0 billion-$2.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.9 billion.

NYSE VVV opened at $30.17 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 1.20. Valvoline has a 12 month low of $29.29 and a 12 month high of $41.33.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $435.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.70 million. Valvoline had a return on equity of 84.85% and a net margin of 16.43%.During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. Valvoline has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.600-1070.000 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Valvoline will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on VVV shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Valvoline from $50.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen cut Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Valvoline from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Valvoline from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Valvoline from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.85.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VVV. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Valvoline by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,537,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $198,835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560,328 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP lifted its position in Valvoline by 47.5% during the second quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 3,000,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $113,610,000 after purchasing an additional 966,500 shares in the last quarter. Tensile Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Valvoline by 3.8% during the second quarter. Tensile Capital Management LP now owns 2,040,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,262,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Valvoline by 40.4% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,823,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,482,000 after purchasing an additional 524,681 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Valvoline by 20.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,350,277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,135,000 after buying an additional 230,961 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

Valvoline Inc engages in the operation and franchising of vehicle service centers and retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company, through its service centers, provides fluid exchange for motor oil, transmission and differential fluid, and coolant; parts replacement for batteries, filters, wiper blades, and belts; and safety services, such as tire inflation and rotation, bulbs, and safety checks.

