Power Wealth Management LLC Purchases 3,741 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF $SCHE

Power Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 179,825 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,741 shares during the quarter. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for about 2.1% of Power Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Power Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $5,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Great Waters Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management now owns 9,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 13,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 24.2% during the second quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

SCHE stock opened at $32.84 on Friday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $24.11 and a 12 month high of $34.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.54 and its 200 day moving average is $31.41. The company has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 0.54.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

