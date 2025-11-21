Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Sells 16,831 Shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. $LOPE

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH reduced its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report) by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,831 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $8,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LOPE. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 88.1% during the 2nd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 9,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after acquiring an additional 4,461 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Grand Canyon Education by 0.4% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,077,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Grand Canyon Education by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, ABN Amro Investment Solutions acquired a new position in Grand Canyon Education during the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,526,000. 94.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Zacks Research lowered shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Grand Canyon Education has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.00.

Grand Canyon Education Stock Performance

LOPE opened at $157.88 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $199.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.89. The firm has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.74. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.82 and a twelve month high of $223.04.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78. The business had revenue of $261.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.97 million. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 22.15% and a return on equity of 31.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. Grand Canyon Education has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.020-9.13 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 3.130-3.240 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 8.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. It offers technology services, including learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services, such as program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support services comprising admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

